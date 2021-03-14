A NUMBER OF ONLINE EVENTS PLANNED FOR ST PATRICK’S DAY IN WEXFORD

While there may not be any parades this year, Wexford people are still being encouraged to get into the Irish spirit on St Patrick’s Day.

Wexford County Council have organised a number of online events that people can access from the comfort of their own home.

A number of landmarks in the county have been turned green this weekend to mark the day.

Wexford mayor Leonard Kelly outlines some of the activities you can participate in on Wednesday:

You can find out more information on the Green Lights Session on the Wexford Virtual St. Patrick’s Day 2021 Facebook page.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related