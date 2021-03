Tillage farmers in Wexford could benefit from a pilot scheme, co-funded by the EU to encourage farmers to chop and incorporate the straw into the soil after harvest.

The scheme SIM, Straw Incorporation Measure is worth 10 million euro Nationally as part of the Rural Development plan.

Junior Minister James Brown says the scheme is a winner on two fronts, additional income for farmers across Wexford and the benefit to the environment.

