AN TAISCE SHOULD DROP CASE AGAINST MUCH NEEDED CHEESE PLANT IN THE SOUTH EAST – KEHOE

A Wexford TD is calling on An Taisce to withdraw it’s court action over the development of a new cheese plant in the South East.

Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe says the charity is causing an unnecessary delay on what will be a huge boost for farmers in County Wexford.

Food giant Glanbia are looking to invest €140 million in a factory at Belview on the Kilkenny Waterford border.

Last November, An Taisce took legal action against An Bord Pleanála and the State for claims that the environmental effects of the milk inputs for the plant were not properly taken into account for the purposes of the Environmental Impact Assessment.

Enniscorthy TD Kehoe says the decision to block the plant is bad for rural Ireland:

