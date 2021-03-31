ANOTHER 25 CASES OF COVID 19 RECORDED IN COUNTY WEXFORD

25 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford today.

The 14 day rate now stands at 155 per 100k, the 11th highest rate in the Country.

Nationally there have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths.

Health officials say the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.

Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn says there is now a “critical window” over the next 8 weeks to reduce contacts while the vaccination programme accelerates.

Meanwhile there has been a drop in the number of people with Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

4 people are now hospitalised with the virus there, down from 9 yesterday.

1 Covid case has left critical care at the hospital but 1 person remains in the ICU.

