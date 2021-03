The fastest ship of it’s kind will now be serving Irish Ferries passengers who wish to travel from Wexford to Wales.

The Blue Star 1 has been added to the Rosslare to Pembroke route and will start operation next month.

The ship has the capacity to carry up to 1,500 passengers, 100 freight vehicles and up to 700 cars depending on freight volume.

The company says the Blue Star will help ensure schedule integrity.

