ANTIGEN TESTING SUPPORTS SHOULD REMAIN IN PLACE FOR HAULIERS – MURPHY

We should continue providing the necessary resources so hauliers can get an antigen test before leaving the country.

That’s the view of Independent TD Verona Murphy after the French Government removed the requirement for a negative Covid 19 test before entering French territory.

This was due to the low number of positive cases being reported at French ports coming from Irish ships.

Deputy Murphy says this is welcome news but drivers using the landbridge in the UK or travelling on to other countries still need to be tested and supported by the authorities:

