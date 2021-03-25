Appeal To Young People Across Wexford To Stick With Covid 19 Restrictions.

Almost 200 cases of corona virus have been reported in Wexford in the past two weeks and the 14 day incidence rate continues to rise.

Yesterday a further 11 cases of covid 19 emerged in Wexford while the 14 day incidence rate is now at 130.2 per 100,000 of the population.

Just two weeks ago the figure was 73.5

Doctor Carol Mullaly is Director of Public Health with the HSE in the South East.

Doctor Mullaly is appealing to people to stick with the guidelines a while longer as Government decides on how to begin a return to normality in the weeks and months ahead.

