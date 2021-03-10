APPLICATION FOR NEW SOUTH EAST UNIVERSITY TO BE SUBMITTED IN LATE APRIL

The application for the new Technological University of the South East will be lodged next month with a plan to be completed on the 1st of January 2022.

That’s the main findings from a meeting this morning which included input from the Minister for Higher Education and representatives from WIT and IT Carlow.

Around €150m in new capital investment has already been committed to the university across the region with plans for a ‘significant’ Wexford campus.

Gorey senator Malcolm Byrne, who chaired this morning’s meeting says they can’t be sure about when students will attend that campus but they hope it’s as soon as possible:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related