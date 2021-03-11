APPRENTICES ARE IN NO MAN’S LAND AND NEED A WAY FORWARD – BREEN

People on apprenticeships are in no man’s land at the minute and need our support.

That’s the view of Wexford County Councillor Pip Breen who says another way has to be found to support those who want to work in the trades.

Under plans announced this week, students completing CAO applications next year will be able to choose apprenticeships as well as Level 4 and Level 5 certificate courses run by colleges of further education and local education and training boards

Fianna Fail representative Breen says despite this news, we focus far more on schools and colleges while apprenticeships are being forgotten about:

