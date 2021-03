Arts and culture are who we are as a nation according to Wexford junior minister James Browne.

The Enniscorthy TD has welcomed the news that the entertainment businesses across the county have been thrown a financial lifeline to support them through the rest of them pandemic.

€50 million euro has been announced by the Government to assist different aspects of the live entertainment sector.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Deputy Browne outlined other areas that will receive financial assistance:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related