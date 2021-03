As part of wider expansion works, a number of modular classrooms have been confirmed for Bunclody Vocational School.

5 general classrooms, a Special Educational Needs room and a toilet facility will be put in place at the school while a separate building is under construction.

The Department of Education has confirmed the purchase of the new modular classrooms and local Fianna Fail councillor Barbara Anne Murphy says while it’s a stop gap solution, students will benefit from their introduction:

