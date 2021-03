Family carers say they’re not trying to “bump” themselves up the Covid-19 vaccine list.

There are growing calls to address the issue facing carers during the pandemic, and for the Government to recognise them as a priority group.

There are around 500,000 family carers in Ireland.

Journalist and author Teena Gates, who cares for her father who has dementia, says they’re not being heard at all when it comes to the rollout of the vaccine:

