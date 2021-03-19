CHANGE TO INTERN POST RULES COULD AFFECT NEWLY QUALIFIED DOCTORS AT WEXFORD GENERAL

There are fears that four of 14 newly-qualified doctors at Wexford General Hospital could see their jobs cut by the HSE.

That’s according to the Keep Our Doctors campaign who want to make sure that all medical personnel stay in the country particularly as the Covid pandemic rolls on.

Earlier this month a group of Irish and international medical students from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and UCD, who are nearing graduation, launched a campaign to hold on to extra intern posts put in place last year to deal with the virus.

Stephen Kelly is a final year medical student at UCD and says while it’s mainly going to be international students who will be affected by the change, the whole system will be rocked as a result:

