CHARTERED BOATS OPERATORS IN WEXFORD FACE CLOSURE AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES

Chartered boat operators in Wexford and the South East are in danger of going out of business if the Government doesn’t step in and provide financial aid during the lockdown.

That’s the message from Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy.

There are 11 such licensed chartered boat operators in Wexford and up to 30 in the South East.

Among the businesses affected are dolphin watching and sightseeing tours.

Deputy Murphy says these tourist attractions bring great economic activity to coastal areas across the South East:

