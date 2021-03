The country’s biggest cinema chain hopes to offer vaccine-only screenings if restrictions are eased.

Omniplex, which has 33 branches in Ireland, including one in Wexford says it could offer one screening with social distancing for those yet to receive a Covid jab.

Company director Mark Anderson, says it would be a good move for business, as well as a boost to those that have been vaccinated:

