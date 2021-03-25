CONSTRUCTION TO START ON SECOND CATH LAB AT UHW THIS SUMMER

Work on a second cath lab for University Hospital Waterford is set to start in May.

The contract for construction has been awarded this week to local company Tom O’Brien Construction.

The contract for supplying equipment to the lab has also been signed this week.

It’s believed up to 7 consultants will be accommodated with the new lab.

Junior Minister Mary Butler confirmed the contractor will be on site for the long awaited facility from the first week of May.

Wexford Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the news but says they can’t be drawn on when building will finish and the lab will be up and running:

