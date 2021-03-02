CONTROVERSY OVER BEING BEING PHOTOGRAPHED WITH DEAD HORSES

Wexford jockey Rob James has apologised after footage appeared on social media of him mounting a dead horse.

The video showed the amateur rider mounting a horse that had died of a heart-attack – reportedly during an exercise gallop in 2016 –

Meanwhile the photograph of horse trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse has been labelled disgusting and reprehensible

Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers says he wouldn’t be comfortable with Gordon Elliot being involved in the Cheltenham Festival.

Controversy has engulfed the Meath trainer since the picture emerged over the weekend.

