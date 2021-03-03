COTTAGE AUTISM NETWORK WELCOME INCLUSION PROGRAMME IN WEXFORD GAA STRATEGIC PLAN

Wexford GAA are planning on developing a sensory garden for children with special needs to encourage more inclusion in Gaelic games.

It’s hoped the garden when ready in 2022 will provide a safe environment for children to use before, during or after coaching clinics.

It’s part of the association’s Very Important Player programme which is looking to offer a quality sporting experience to children with autism in Wexford who may find it difficult to successfully participate on mainstream sports teams.

The programme follows on from the successful ASD friendly Cul Camps run in 2019.

Louise Fitzpatrick from the Cottage Autism Network based in Taghmon, says they are leading the way when it comes to inclusion in sport:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email