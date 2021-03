A Wexford woman is encouraging more women and girls to take up cycling and ride their bikes for sport.

Emma Lang from the north of the county has been selected as one of 6 advocates for Cycling Ireland’s Bike Like Me campaign this year.

She helps in the running of the Courtown BMX club and says only 3% of their members are female.

Ahead of International Women’s Day tomorrow, Emma says by speaking out, it’ll show young girls that they can be leaders too:

