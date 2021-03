Concern is rising as the number of coronavirus case double in County Wexford in the past two days

On Friday there were 15 confirmed cases while 29 new cases were reported for the county yesterday evening

That’s the third highest in the country after Dublin and Meath

The 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand of the population in Wexford has gone from 108 to 118

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related