A decision on whether construction can re-open for home building won’t be made until next week.

The planned easing of some restrictions in April has been put in fresh doubt amid stagnating case numbers.

NPHET meets on Thursday, ahead of a cabinet sub-committee next Monday before the full cabinet will make the call next Tuesday.

Up for discussion is the re-opening of house and apartment construction, easing the 5km rule and some kind of outdoor gatherings.

