DUNBRODY TO BE REFURBISHED IN TIME FOR TOURIST SEASON THIS SUMMER

One of the most famous tourist attractions in the county is to undergo major refurbishments to get it ready for when visitors return to Wexford

The Dunbrody Famine Ship was moved to a dry dock on Monday so that it can be upgraded for the summer season if restrictions are lifted.

The authentic reproduction of an 1840’s sailing vessel, gives an interpretation of the famine emigrant experience.

CEO of the Dunbrody Trust Sean Connick told South East Radio that the repair works should be completed in May:

