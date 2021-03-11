EMA APPROVES USE OF JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE

The European Medicine Agency has authorised the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for all people over the age of 18.

The decision clears the way for the European Commission to approve the Covid 19 jab which is made by Belgian company Janssen.

It will be the fourth vaccine against the coronavirus approved for use in Europe after the Moderna, Pfizer and Astrazeneca jabs.

The Government is expecting that Ireland will receive 600,000 doses during the second quarter of the year.

The jab requires just one single shot and is therefore quicker and easier to administer than the vaccines already in use.

It is also easier to transport as it does not have to be frozen and is effective for all adults.

