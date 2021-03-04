ENNISCORTHY ARTIST HUB AND OUTDOOR TRAILS RECEIVE FUNDING BOOST FROM THE GOVERNMENT

The centre of Enniscorthy is to be revamped to provide a hub for artists and designers with funding from the Build Heritage Scheme.

€174,000 has been announced for Slaney Street and Mary Street to improve shop fronts and the general appearance of the area.

The purpose of the improvements is to preserve the heritage of the area and has been welcomed by Fianna Fail Junior Minister James Brown and Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe

Meanwhile €558,000 has been announced for outdoor recreational facilities across County Wexford.

Forth Mountain Equestrian Trail and Ballybrittas Portal Tomb Walk will receive funding of €166,500.

€200,000 has been dedicated to the Our Lady’s Island to Carne Trail & Kellyswood Interlink Trail while €192,150 will be used to fund phase two of the Duncannon to Ballyhack Trail.

