ENNISCORTHY TRACK POSITIVE END OF YEAR RACING REVIEW WITH BE POSITIVE FOR THE STADIUM

An official from the Enniscorthy Greyhound track says they’re confident there will be racing at the stadium for years to come.

The track is building up for one of it’s blue riband events of the year, the semi finals of the Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial stakes which get underway tomorrow night.

In late 2019, there were suggestions that Enniscorthy may be one of the stadiums that would close as part of a restructuring planned by Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Racing manager at Enniscorthy Bridget Whelan told South East Radio that a review of the current situation will take place at the end of 2021:

You can hear more on that story on the South East Radio Sports Hour this evening from 6pm.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related