ENNISCORTHY TRICOLOUR FIRST FLOWN ON THIS DAY 173 YEARS AGO

A momentous event in Irish history is being celebrated today as the first flying of the modern tricolour in Enniscorthy is being remembered 173 years on.

The flag we recognise with the Green White and Gold was raised for the first time in Enniscorthy and Waterford City on the 7th of March 1848.

Originally it was thought just one flag was raised by Thomas Francis Meagher, a leader of the Young Irelanders on the Mall in Waterford but evidence of the Enniscorthy flag, including an article in the Freeman’s journal was verified in 2015.

