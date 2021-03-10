ENVIRONMENT MINISTER SHOULD PUT HIS MONEY WHERE HIS MOUTH IS ON ROSSLARE WIND FARM – CARTHY

The Chairman of Wexford County Council has called on the Minister of the Environment to put his money where his mouth is in relation to the proposed offshore wind base for Rosslare.

Ger Carthy says he’s frustrated that the project has faced a number of obstacles and there is a possibility the project could be lost.

Last year, Rosslare Europort was chosen by Dutch company XELLZ as a supply base for future offshore windfarm projects in the Irish Sea as well as UK’s eastern coast and continental Europe.

The Independent councillor has called on Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to get rid of the road blocks and get on with it:

