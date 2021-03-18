EXPANSION BY FARMERS CONTRIBUTES TO LAND PRICE INCREASE IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Land prices in Wexford have risen by 14% in the past year.

Wexford farmer and journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal, Pat O’Toole says land auctions have been very successful throughout the county recently.

He also says the price increase is partly due to the fall off in sales last year because of Covid 19.

The sale prices are somewhat returning to normal and increasing slightly while nationally the increase is at a slightly higher level than it is in Wexford.

Speaking to South East Radio, O’Toole says the dairy sector is doing particularly well and that is contributing with farmers expanding the business:

