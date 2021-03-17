FEASIBILITY STUDY LAUNCHED FOR AMBULANCE BASE AT GOREY DISTRICT HOSPITAL

Officials from the HSE are to look into the possibility of setting up a Group 1 Ambulance base on the grounds of Gorey District Hospital.

A feasibility study is underway to find out if the current hospital site is suitable to accommodate more emergency personnel.

It’s hoped that should the base be established in the area, it would cut the response time for paramedics should they need to attend a serious incident in North Wexford.

The news was confirmed by local junior minister James Browne who says the emergency services deserve appropriate, modern facilities particularly after such a tough year.

