FERNDALE SPORT COMPLEX WILL BECOME A FOCAL POINT FOR THE COMMUNITY

The new sporting complex at Ferndale will become a ‘focal point’ of the community once it’s completed.

That’s the view of local resident and boxing coach Jason Giltrap who has welcomed the news that the project has been given the green light by Wexford County Council.

It’s hoped construction can begin later this year or early 2022 and will provide a boxing gym, outdoor games area and a walking track to the community.

Jason, who works with Na Fianna Boxing club, says it’ll be brilliant to have a permanent home where they can serve their members:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related