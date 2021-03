Fewer than 5 cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in County Wexford last night

The 14 day Incidence rate is now 68.8 per 100,000, the 3rd lowest rate in Ireland.

Nationally there were 9 further deaths and 522 new cases confirmed.

As of 8pm last night there were 5 people hospitalised with the virus at Wexford General Hospital.

2 people were in critical care.

According to HSE figures there are 28 general beds and 4 critical care beds available.

