FEWER THAN 5 COVID CASES RECORDED IN WEXFORD WITH ‘VACCINE BONUS’ BEING LOOKED AT BY NPHET

Fewer than 5 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in County Wexford last night.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county is now 69.5, the 4th lowest rate in Ireland.

Nationally, there were 437 confirmed cases and no reported deaths.

There are 5 people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital with 3 people in critical care.

Meanwhile people who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 could face less stringent restrictions from as early as next month.

NPHET is looking at what a “vaccine bonus” might look like, and plans to make recommendations to government in the coming weeks.

It comes as the US issued new guidance for those who’ve been fully vaccinated.

They’re being allowed to meet others indoors, without a mask or social distancing.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the situation in the US is being examined closely:

