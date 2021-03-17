FLANAGAN FINALLY BREAKS CHELTENHAM DUCK WITH 80/1 WINNER ON DAY ONE

Wexford jockey Sean Flanagan is celebrating this morning after picking up his first Cheltenham winner yesterday.

The Palace East man pulled away at the end on board the hugely priced Jeff Kidder to take the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 80/1.

It’s the first time the highly rated Wexford Jockey has made the winners enclosure in the Cotswold’s and speaking to ITV Racing after the win, he was very grateful for the support of trainer Noel Meade

Sean will be back in action today on board Alpha Des Obeaux for Denise Foster in the Glenfarcas Chase while fellow Wexford men Jordan Gainford, Daryl Jacob and JJ Slevin are all booked in for rides today

