Gardai have confirmed a full investigation is underway into the leaking of a confidential doctors contract by Leo Varadkar.

The Tanaiste sent a copy of the proposed new GP deal negotiated with the IMO to the head of a rival doctors’ group in 2019.

Leo Varadkar, who was Taoiseach at the time, has apologised over the matter and says his legal advice is that he “committed no offence”.

Former government advisor Gerard Howlin says it’s a very serious matter:

