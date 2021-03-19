Gardaí in Wexford Town say they will be stepping up their enforcement of road traffic legislation at Wexford Bridge traffic lights after a number of complaints.

There are reports that many motorists are not obeying the traffic lights and are creating safety concerns for people using the pedestrian crossing.

Gardaí have posted on social media that they intend to prosecute any motorist who breaks the traffic lights.

Drivers are being asked to take their time as you approach the junction and only proceed when the traffic lights permit.

