GOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDE SUPPORTS FOR TOURISM INDUSTRY – VARADKAR

The Tanaiste says the wage subsidy scheme will remain in place to help out tourism businesses who are struggling.

Many companies in County Wexford and the South East are reliant on visitors during the summer to keep their industries viable and fear that another extension to restrictions could mean a missed opportunity to keep people in work.

Speaking to South East Radio, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar says the government will look at the issue of restart grants to get businesses back on their feet:

