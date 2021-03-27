HAIRDRESSERS CALL FOR EARLY REOPENING FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE

Hairdressers are asking the government to allow them to open up earlier to provide a service to fully vaccinated people.

As it stands, it’ll be at least the end of May before many in the personal services industry return to work due to the close contact nature of their business

Danielle Kennedy is the president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation President and owns Lloyd’s Hair Salon on South Main Street in Wexford.

She says opening up earlier would allow frontline workers to get the care they need:

