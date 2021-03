Wexford County Council have introduced a new Happy to Chat bench in Maudlintown.

The 3 metre bench is designed so that members of the public can have a place to talk while keeping their social distancing measures in place.

A similar scheme was set up in Wales and Wicklow and has been a resounding success.

The benches will be placed in the major urban areas around the county shortly.

Labour councillor for Wexford Town George Lawlor says it’s a positive move which will benefit a great many people:

