HEALTH MINISTER HITS OUT AFTER BRAY SCHOOL FOUND TO TAKE VACCINES OUT OF TURN

The Health Minister says no private school should have received vaccines from a private hospital.

Stephen Donnelly was responding the Beacon Hospital’s decision to give left over vaccines to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerards, a private school in Bray Co. Wicklow on Tuesday.

Creche workers at the Beacon were also administered left over vaccines.

The facility’s apologised for distributing vaccines outside the HSE’s sequencing guidelines.

The HSE’s Dr Colm Henry says the priority list must be adhered to:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related