HOT MEALS PROGRAMME EXPANSION WILL LEAD TO KIDS ENGAGING MORE IN SCHOOL

Giving children a hot meal at school has many benefits to help keep kids engaged and ready for learning

That’s the view of the marketing manager for Fresh Today who says it’s great to see the School Meals programme will be expanded after Easter.

3 thousand students across 10 DEIS schools in County Wexford will swap their cold lunches for a hot one in a bid to make sure children are getting enough nourishment during the school day.

Lynnsie O’Donoghue from Fresh Today’s Enniscorthy branch says a small change like this can be vital to a child’s education:

