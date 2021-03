Wexford Laour TD Brendan Howlin says everybody coming coming in to the Country from abroad should have to quarantine in a designated hotel for 14 days

Deputy Howlin was commenting on news that Over 7,000 Irish residents flew into Dublin Airport last week, after returning from abroad.

The most popular reason for their journeys was a holiday.

In total, over 11,800 people arrived in Dublin Airport last week – up 2 per cent on the previous seven days.

