HUNDREDS AFFECTED AS WATER WORKS TAKE PLACE IN WEXFORD THIS AFTERNOON

A number of areas will see their water supplies affected today as major works are being carried out across the county.

A burst watermain in the south of the county is being repaired at the minute with normal service not expected to resume to Bridgetown, Tomhaggard and Kilmore until 7pm this evening.

Works are also taking place on water systems with customers in the Sheilbaggan, Ramsgrange, Rosetown, Bodern and Campile areas affected until 5pm.

And due to essential network repairs, customers in the Madeira Grove/Madeira Woods area of the Moyne may experience water disruption from now until 4pm.

