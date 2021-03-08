Immunity From Re-infection From Covid 19 Revised From 12 Weeks To 6 Months

Recent studies have resulted in revised timelines regarding Immunity from re infection of Covid 19.

Dr. Mairin Ryan from HIQUA was on South East Radio Morning Mix where she announced that If a person has had covid 19, they will now be immune from re-infection for 6 months instead of 12 weeks.

HIQUA has advised NPHET of it’s findings after being informed by International evidence and expert opinion from the covid 19 expert advisory group.

It means that if you have had covid 19 in the past six months and you become a close contact of someone with covid 19, you will no longer have to quarantine or present for covid test, provided you don’t have symptoms.

