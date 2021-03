Gardai across County Wexford have acknowledged the assistance of the public in adhering to covid travel restrictions.

Garda Paul Daly from New Ross Garda Station says 95% are co-operating, however he wants to remind people of the importance of mask wearing

Speaking on Morning Mix he said sometimes we can step out of the car or nip in to a shop for a minute and forget to take our mask with us

He said it is very important we have masks at the ready all the time

