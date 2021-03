A junior soccer club in Wexford has urged the public to follow the ongoing restrictions and not to meet up in groups.

Wexford Bohemians have tweeted to say they had to move a group of 24 young people who had gathered on the grounds to play football.

They have clarified that the boys were not doing any harm but had to be moved on due to the current rules in place about meeting in groups.

