LESS PEOPLE STAYING LOCAL AS WEEKS GO BY

58 per cent of people in County Wexford stayed local during the last two weeks of February while 64 percent of people nationally stayed within 10 kilometres of their home

CSO figures show there was a slight decrease of the number of people staying local.

More than half of people in Roscommon and Mayo went more than 10 kilometres from their homes, while in Dublin 21 percent went beyond the limit, which the CSO say is due to the access to services within the city.

Every county has seen a decrease in the number of people staying local with the latest fall in Sligo with 53.4 percent of people staying within 10 kilometres of their home.

The smallest increase in people leaving the radius of their homes was in Offaly where it went up by 0.2 percent.

The data is compiled using Three Ireland statistics of mobile phone usage.

