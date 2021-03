A priest based in the South of the County believes the limit on the number of people who can attend a funeral should be raised.

Currently, only 10 people are allowed at funeral services under Level 5 restrictions.

It comes as bishops urge churchgoers to lobby local TDs to ease restrictions around mass, funerals and weddings from April 5th.

Fr Gerry O’Leary, who is based in the Campile area, says families are already hurting and the restrictions are not helping them in their time of need:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related