The people of the South East shouldn’t accept anything less than 24/7 care when the new Cath Lab at University Hospital Waterford is up and running.

The construction contract for the facility was awarded this week with building works hopefully commencing early this Summer.

Independent TD for Waterford Matt Shanahan has long been campaigning for a second cath lab for the South East.

He told South East Radio that the Government have to commit to the project properly and it’s about time they did:

