Lockdown has killed the club scene in athletics according to one of the leading coaches in the sport.

Menapians’ clubman Shane McCormack is internationally renowned for his coaching and helped Phil Healy reach a 4th placed finish in the 400 metre final at the European Indoor championships last week.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Shane says good news stories like Phil’s help bring athletics to people’s attention but clubs can’t capitalise right now:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related