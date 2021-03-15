Major Government Funding Towards Trinity Wharf Development

Government funding to the tune of 18.5 million euro has been announced towards the Trinity Wharf development on Wexford’s Quay front.

The development by Wexford County Council will include an urban quarter with a marina, hotel and office accomodation.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O Brien made the announcement as part of the Urban Re-Generation and Development Fund.

Minister O Brien says the development will provide enormous potential for tourism and jobs and he paid tribute to Wexford County Council in formulating the ambitious plans.

